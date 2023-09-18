At Swara Bhasker's Baby Shower

Swara Bhasker was treated to a surprise baby shower, hosted by husband Fahad Ahmad and close friends Samar Narayen and Lakshita.

IMAGE: Swara arrives for her baby shower. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Swara writes, 'I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it!

'I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite.. but I didn't catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra & @priyatnabasu arriving outside & then too I was merely confused!'

IMAGE: Swara's friends Samar Narayen and Lakshita and Fahad threw the baby shower for Swara. Seen here are her parents Professor Ira Bhaskar and Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retd). Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Thank you SO much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, @fahadzirarahmad for keeping the secret.'

IMAGE: Swara takes a selfie with friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'And @prashantktm @ashisroy @neetu_sarin @sukhleen_aneja @kunal555555 @swatigetsinsta #UdayKhare, Kaushik, Priyatna, @sabka.malik.ek.taa @sanakapoor5 @shastrivanita for coming and for all the love!' Swara lists out her friends in gratitude.

IMAGE: Vanita Shastri, Professor Ira and Commodore Uday Bhaskar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Big gratitude to Seema aunty @seemasaran_narayen and Shankar uncle for hosting and Mom and Dad for playing along.'

IMAGE: Swara with her friend Sana Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Heart is soooo full! This baby is so lucky to be surrounded by such loving and wonderful Masis and Mamus, and Nanas and Nanis Thank you all soooooo much! Lakshita and Samar you guys outdo yourselves every time! Feel so blessed! #babyshower #friendslikefamily.'

Swara and Fahad are expecting their baby in October.