Swara Bhasker Is Pregnant

Five months after their wedding, Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child.

Swara shares a picture of her baby bump on Twitter and writes, 'Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby.'

The baby is due in October.

After their court marriage under Special Marriage Act in February, Swara and Fahad had a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Delhi, followed by a Walima in Bareilly.