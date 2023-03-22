News
Swara-Fahad's Exquisite Walima Look

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 22, 2023 09:28 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fahad Ahmed/Twitter

No, it's not over yet.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's wedding wedding ceremonies continue, after the haldi, mehendi, sangeet ceremonies.

They also had a qawwali night before the main wedding ceremony, followed by a reception in Delhi.

After that, the couple had yet another wedding reception at Fahad's hometown, Bareilly, on Sunday, March 19.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Twitter

Swara looked gorgeous in her Walima lehenga, designed by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan.

'My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai-Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I've long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Twitter

'Ali Xeeshan not only sent jodi outfits for @FahadZirarAhmad & me, but customised them painstakingly with personalised details & messages embroidered into the exquisite garments. My sarhad-paar ki bestie @Natrani came to our rescue & enabled the outfits to reach Dubai.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Twitter

'From sarhad paar Annie rescued me in crisis. Ali, who has never met me & is based in Lahore, managed to send me my dream outfit for a wedding finale! Makes me realise love & friendship cannot be contained in borders & boundaries. Feeling blessed & grateful. @Natrani @ALIXEESHAN.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Twitter

Fahad posted: 'Thank you so much everyone for your kind wishes & love in the last one month We both feel blessed & grateful for all the warmth we have received. P.S-Happy but so done with wedding celebrations.'

