A Peek At Swara's Baby Crib

Swara Bhasker is enjoying her pregnancy, and the shopping for the new arrival has started.
The actor gave everyone a glimpse into the crib she has bought, but surprisingly, it already has an occupant!
'Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival (crib courtesy @bhoomilogy )... swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it!' Swara writes.
'Your first child,' Swara tells hubby Fahad Ahmad, with a picture of their pet cat.
Swara and Fahad got married in February and are expecting an October baby.