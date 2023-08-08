News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Peek At Swara's Baby Crib

A Peek At Swara's Baby Crib

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 08, 2023 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker is enjoying her pregnancy, and the shopping for the new arrival has started.

The actor gave everyone a glimpse into the crib she has bought, but surprisingly, it already has an occupant!

'Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival (crib courtesy @bhoomilogy )... swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it!' Swara writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Your first child,' Swara tells hubby Fahad Ahmad, with a picture of their pet cat.

Swara and Fahad got married in February and are expecting an October baby.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Swara-Fahad's Exquisite Walima Look
Swara-Fahad's Exquisite Walima Look
The Designers Who Dressed Swara-Fahad
The Designers Who Dressed Swara-Fahad
Questions about your CAT application form?
Questions about your CAT application form?
Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty is no more
Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty is no more
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
UBS 'double upgrades' Gail to buy; sees 25% upside
'Dropping my pants when I was angry was wrong'
'Dropping my pants when I was angry was wrong'

More like this

Swara Bhasker Is Pregnant

Swara Bhasker Is Pregnant

Swara Bhasker Gets Married!

Swara Bhasker Gets Married!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances