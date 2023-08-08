A Peek At Swara's Baby Crib

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker is enjoying her pregnancy, and the shopping for the new arrival has started.

The actor gave everyone a glimpse into the crib she has bought, but surprisingly, it already has an occupant!

'Installed a crib in our room in preparation of new arrival (crib courtesy @bhoomilogy )... swipe to see who claimed dibs! The first occupant of the crib who BTW refuses to leave it!' Swara writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

'Your first child,' Swara tells hubby Fahad Ahmad, with a picture of their pet cat.

Swara and Fahad got married in February and are expecting an October baby.