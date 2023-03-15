More Pix From Swara's Dream Wedding

Can't get enough Swara Bhasker's wedding pictures? Well, the actor has posted a few more!

This time, Swara posts pictures of the wedding ceremony held on March 13.

'Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities,' she writes, as she stares dreamily into the eyes of her husband Fahad Ahmad.

The wedding festivities started with the haldi ceremony, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Look at the pictures.

Swara looks like a pretty Telugu bride, dressed in a red sari and traditional gold jewellery.

Fahad wears a white kurta, a golden Nehru jacket and jeans.

While Swara chose to wear her mother Ira's sari for her court marriage, her wedding sari from the shelves of Raw Mango reportedly cost Rs 94,800!

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda makes beautiful designs on Swara's hand as Fahad documents the moment.

Fahad's mehendi design was simple with just Swara's name.

For the mehendi ceremony, Swara wore an orange Anarkali with mirror work. She completed her look with a maang teeka, jhumkis and a statement finger ring.