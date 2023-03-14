News
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album

Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 14, 2023 11:55 IST
After their court marriage, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a traditional wedding ceremony in her hometown, Delhi.

Family and close friends attended and made memorable pictures.

 

Swara Bhasker makes a pretty bride.

 

She wears a traditional red sari for the wedding with gold jewellery.

 

Swara and Fahad make a beautiful couple.

 

The haldi ceremony.

 

'A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!' Swara writes.

 

'Here's to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar.'

 

Mum Ira Bhaskar performs the rituals.

 

The mehendi ceremony.

 

Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda creates her designs.

 

Fahad can't keep his eyes off his beautiful bride.

 

The sangeet ceremony.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
