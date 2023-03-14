Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album

After their court marriage, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a traditional wedding ceremony in her hometown, Delhi.
Family and close friends attended and made memorable pictures.
Swara Bhasker makes a pretty bride.
She wears a traditional red sari for the wedding with gold jewellery.
Swara and Fahad make a beautiful couple.
The haldi ceremony.
'A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!' Swara writes.
'Here's to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar.'
Mum Ira Bhaskar performs the rituals.
The mehendi ceremony.
Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda creates her designs.
Fahad can't keep his eyes off his beautiful bride.
The sangeet ceremony.