Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album

After their court marriage, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad had a traditional wedding ceremony in her hometown, Delhi.

Family and close friends attended and made memorable pictures.

Swara Bhasker makes a pretty bride.

She wears a traditional red sari for the wedding with gold jewellery.

Swara and Fahad make a beautiful couple.

The haldi ceremony.

'A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!' Swara writes.

'Here's to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar.'

Mum Ira Bhaskar performs the rituals.

The mehendi ceremony.

Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda creates her designs.

Fahad can't keep his eyes off his beautiful bride.

The sangeet ceremony.