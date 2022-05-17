Arjun Kapoor WON'T Smile!

Click on the images and find out who Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Tuesday:
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor waves to the photographers at the airport. After Thar, which is streaming on Netflix, Anil is looking forward to Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Is Arjun Kapoor accompanying his chacha?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar chooses denim for her travels.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Shilpa Shetty was at the airport too.
IMAGE: Where's Isha Koppikar off to?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Like Nia and Sonarika, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh likes ripped jeans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit knows her fans love her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Even Varun Dhawan has to attend dance class.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Director Prakash Jha promote the new season of Aashram.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades looks stunning.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar