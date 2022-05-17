News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Arjun Kapoor WON'T Smile!

Arjun Kapoor WON'T Smile!

By Rediff Movies
May 17, 2022 18:24 IST
Click on the images and find out who Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Tuesday:

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor waves to the photographers at the airport. After Thar, which is streaming on Netflix, Anil is looking forward to Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Is Arjun Kapoor accompanying his chacha?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar chooses denim for her travels.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Shilpa Shetty was at the airport too.

 

IMAGE: Where's Isha Koppikar off to?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Like Nia and Sonarika, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Deepika Singh likes ripped jeans.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit knows her fans love her.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Even Varun Dhawan has to attend dance class.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Director Prakash Jha promote the new season of Aashram.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Gabriella Demetriades looks stunning.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
