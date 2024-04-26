Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down

News
By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 26, 2024 13:17 IST
A dip in the pool, of course!

With rising summer temperatures, cool off in a pool, and Namrata Thakker lists the film folk, who show you just how.

Look. Get Inspired. And thank us later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a stunning pool selfie from her Kashmir vacay where she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall shows us that a bit of bling enhances the picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

'Late to the gram because I'm doing this slow living thing as you can see,' writes Kritika Kamra along with her pool picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia doesn't mind a drink in the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur looks pretty in her purple bikini.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

Purple sure has a lot of followers, including Priya Banerjee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala dishes out summer vibes in a chic red-and-blue printed monokini along with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

You don't have to jump in the pool to feel relaxed or take a good picture. Chilling by the poolside, like Jennifer Winget, will do the trick too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Minissha Lamba/Instagram

Like Minissha Lamba's hot pink swimsuit?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akasa Singh/Instagram

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Akasa Singh gets filmi while holidaying in Goa.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
