Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down

A dip in the pool, of course!

With rising summer temperatures, cool off in a pool, and Namrata Thakker lists the film folk, who show you just how.

Look. Get Inspired. And thank us later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a stunning pool selfie from her Kashmir vacay where she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Sonnalli Seygall shows us that a bit of bling enhances the picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

'Late to the gram because I'm doing this slow living thing as you can see,' writes Kritika Kamra along with her pool picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia doesn't mind a drink in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur looks pretty in her purple bikini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Banerjee/Instagram

Purple sure has a lot of followers, including Priya Banerjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala dishes out summer vibes in a chic red-and-blue printed monokini along with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jennifer Winget/Instagram

You don't have to jump in the pool to feel relaxed or take a good picture. Chilling by the poolside, like Jennifer Winget, will do the trick too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Minissha Lamba/Instagram

Like Minissha Lamba's hot pink swimsuit?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akasa Singh/Instagram

Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Akasa Singh gets filmi while holidaying in Goa.