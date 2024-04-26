Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down

A dip in the pool, of course!
With rising summer temperatures, cool off in a pool, and Namrata Thakker lists the film folk, who show you just how.
Look. Get Inspired. And thank us later.
Nimrat Kaur shares a stunning pool selfie from her Kashmir vacay where she celebrated her 42nd birthday.
Sonnalli Seygall shows us that a bit of bling enhances the picture.
'Late to the gram because I'm doing this slow living thing as you can see,' writes Kritika Kamra along with her pool picture.
Urvashi Dholakia doesn't mind a drink in the pool.
Tiku Weds Sheru actor Avneet Kaur looks pretty in her purple bikini.
Purple sure has a lot of followers, including Priya Banerjee.
Shefali Jariwala dishes out summer vibes in a chic red-and-blue printed monokini along with a pair of oversized sunglasses.
You don't have to jump in the pool to feel relaxed or take a good picture. Chilling by the poolside, like Jennifer Winget, will do the trick too.
Like Minissha Lamba's hot pink swimsuit?
Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Akasa Singh gets filmi while holidaying in Goa.