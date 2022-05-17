News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Nia, Sonarika Take Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

Nia, Sonarika Take Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 17, 2022 09:24 IST
The grungy '90s style tattered denim trend is back, and these celebs are leading the way with their ragged jeans.

Click on the images for a better look at who's nailing the trend.

IMAGE: At first you might think that Sonarika Bhadoria is wearing a pair of denim shorts.
Her jeans feature mighty rips that elevate the idea of distressed clothing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Not a big fan of hole-ridden denims?
Try Natasa Stankovic Pandya's look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasa Stankovic Pandya/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sakshi Malik's beat-up jeans with one knee hole looks pretty demure compared to the rest.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Malik/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonnalli Seygall's look is the way to go when you want your legs to get all the attention.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nia Sharma's distressed jeans look really comfy and relaxed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kotak paired her denims with a blue blazer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kotak/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shonali Nagrani loves her tattered pair, which she teamed with a black T-shirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shonali Nagrani/Instagram

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
