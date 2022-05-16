News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bridgerton: Sharma Sisters Are Back!

By Rediff Entertainment Bureau
May 16, 2022 14:50 IST
Among the many events that had to go offline after the pandemic was Netflix's FYSEE.

But the experience exhibition is back this year at the Raleigh studios in Los Angeles, with -- among other shows -- Netflix's worldwide hit, Bridgerton.

Please click on the images to meet Bridgerton's stars, which happily include two British actors of Indian descent (more about them in the related links, below, left, and left, top).

 

 

IMAGE: Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) are happy to catch up with each other. All photographs: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Who rocks the pout?

 

IMAGE: Those were the eyes Anthony Bridgerton fell in love with.

 

IMAGE: Simone's in a playful mood.

 

IMAGE: The Sharma sisters bond.

 

IMAGE: We do hope Edwina found her prince (Will season 3 let us know?).

 

IMAGE: Nicola's dress matches the acid green of Lady Whistledown's pen.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Entertainment Bureau
