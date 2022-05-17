Pappu Sardar Celebrates Madhuri Dixit's Birthday

There's something special in the relationship between a fan and a star.

The two may never meet, but the fan loves his idol, even considers him or her to be part of the family.

They celebrate their idol's joys -- and birthdays!

Like Pappu Sardar did, in Jamshedpur, when Madhuri Dixit turned 55 on May 15.

Please click on the images to view, in full screen, how this Madhuri Dixit fan celebrated her birthday.

IMAGE: Pappu Sardar cuts the cake, surrounded by his favourite Madhuri pictures. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: And feeds her a bite.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com