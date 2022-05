Janhvi's On A Dinner Date With...

To discover the stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on the weekend, all you need to do is click on the images below:

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor had a dinner date on Sunday night with...

IMAGE: ... Ananya Panday and...

IMAGE: ... Cousin Shanaya Kapoor. Were the ladies planning a surprise for their mentor Karan Johar's 50th birthday next week?

IMAGE: Did Ibrahim Ali Khan -- who is currently assisting Karan on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani -- join J, A & S?

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur will play the lead in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru.

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal took his partner Gabriella Demetriades out for dinner.

IMAGE: A very colourful Rani Mukerji out for a meal.

IMAGE: Hina Khan leaves for Cannes; the poster of her film Country Of Blind will be launched at the film festival.

IMAGE: Helly Shah will be making her Cannes debut. The poster of her film Kaya Palat will be revealed on May 21.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is headed to Cannes too. Her style choices left us confused though!

IMAGE: Sonal Chauhan is back in Mumbai after the trailer launch of her film, F3.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela heads to the airport.

IMAGE: Aayush Sharma was at the airport as well. His grandfather, the late Union minister Sukh Ram, passed away last week.

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi steps out.

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli heads for dance class.

IMAGE: It's gym time for Emraan Hashmi.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh at a special screening of his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari out for a stroll.

