Downton Abbey, Back Once More

As Downton Abbey: A New Era readies for its worldwide release -- the film premiered at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on May 15 -- the cast were there to celebrate.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Earl of Grantham, Lady Mary and the rest of the Downton Abbey family.

IMAGE: Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary) shimmers in silver.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Homeland star Claire Danes cheers husband Hugh Dancy who plays the successful director Jack Barber who decides to shoot his next silent film at Downton Abbey.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Joanne Froggatt -- who plays Anna Bates, the lady's maid to Lady Mary Crawley -- keeps her all-black look simple, yet stunning.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Hugh Bonneville returns as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham.

His formidable mother, the Dowager Grantham (played by Maggie Smith in an always stunning performance), alas, didn't travel to New York for the premiere.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Elizabeth McGovern -- Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham -- goes all white.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Phyllis Logan, who rules Downton Abbey as the head housekeeper Elsie Carson, shows off her fun side.

But, where is the wonderful Mr Carson?

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kevin Doyle, who plays the ever-so-nervous Joseph Molesley in Downton Abbey.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Allen Leech, who plays Tom Branson (former chauffeur, current estate manager and Crawley son-in-law), arrives with his pregnant partner, actress Jessica Blair Herman.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Laura Carmichael, Lady Edith, now Edith Pelham, the Marchioness of Hexham.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: That dress! Those shoes! Raquel Cassidy -- Phyllis Baxter, the Countess of Grantham's lady's maid -- is party ready.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: What's Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount doing at Downton Abbey?

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Law & Order's Donna Murphy strikes a pose.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: With her sterling performance as Ada Brook in Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age -- an Americanised version of Downton Abbey set in New York of the 1880s (you can watch it on Disney + Hotstar) -- folks may forget that Cynthia Nixon once ruled Sex And The City.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Christine Baranski plays the domineering Agnes van Rhijn in Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Real Housewives Of New York City's Sonja Morgan.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: There's VS's Jasmine Tookes as well.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

IMAGE: And Sara Sampaio.

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images