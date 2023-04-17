Ananya's 'Sukoon' Weekend

Shilpa binges on fries... Deepika in Bhutan... Soha's no make-up day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday spends a 'sukoon' weekend in the lap of nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty enjoys Sunday Binge, where she tucks in 'Straight talk, curly fries.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone explores a forest in Bhutan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Oh, and makes some friends too!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan is ready for a swim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta turns 45 on April 16 and she thanks everyone for the wishes: 'Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for all the birthday wishes, blessings, prayers and love!!! My heart is full of gratitude! For all those who I could not personally thank, I see you, and am blessed beyond belief!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aftab Shivdasani/Instagram

Aftab Shivdasani and Nin Dusanj meet the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan feels Sundays are for '#nomakeup' and '#nofilter'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

Zeenat Aman, who's becoming a powerful voice on Instagram, posts her thought for the day: 'Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with 'Western glam', but I'm as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet.

'It doesn't matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant.

'Dal chawal is my staple, which khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch.

'Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn't be happier that it's mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom.

'India is so magnificently diverse, I'm still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.S: I'm vegetarian.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar wishes girlfriend Priya Banerjee a happy birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol takes a walk in London.