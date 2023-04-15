Rashmika Gives You A Kiss!

Shalini gives herself some self love... Chitrangda goes down memory lane... Harshvardhan's date diary...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'I don't know how to pout. so a straight out kissie it is,' Rashmika Mandanna tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma lets her eyes do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey's 'little self love and an odd mirror selfie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

'Those growing up years!! So many memories.. first date .. was actually a movie date .. all we did was sit together and have pop corn! sweaty hands through the first dance .. cycling in the hot afternoons to the swimming pool .. helping some of my brother's friends to enter the party because 'stags' were strictly not allowed !!

'Wheelers club was buzzing back then.. I remember thick red velvet curtains n shiny wooden floors that would be powdered before a dance party! Children below 12 not allowed in the bar rooms and dance floors.. couldn't wait to grow up to 13 haha coolest guys .. best music .. it was THE 'hangout place'.. my fondest memories growing up!' Chitrangda Singh goes down memory lane in Meerut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria makes hot pictures in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade /Instagram

Vidya Malavade takes a selfie on Capri, Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Some mornings are just….. A hue of Lavender,' feels Raveena Tandon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane updates us with his movie calendar: '#KunFayaKun coming out sometime soon, somwhere on Jio. Jaise hi poora details milega i will give you :)

'So happy, you will hopefully see 2 releases this year, and 2 film releases next year, as i have almost finished 4 Hindi films.

'1. #KunFayaKun 2. #MirandaBrothers 3. #Dange 4. #F9 (special appearance).'