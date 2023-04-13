Rajkummar-Shraddha Want To Scare You Again!

It seemed *everyone* in Bollywood came together to show the world just what they have been working on.

Jio Studios unveiled its content line-up that features over 100 film and Web series, and the stars got together to make their project announcements and mingle with each other.

Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, who made their debut in the same year in 2000, get together on the red carpet.

One of the films announced was the sequel to Varun Dhawan's hit Bhediya, where he may reprise his role. He catches up with Tiger Shroff.

Will Bhediya 2 star its original leading lady? While there's no announcement on that front yet, Kriti Sanon will team up with Shahid Kapoor in a yet-untitled romantic comedy.

She's seen here with sister Nupur.

Aamir Khan arrives with daughter Ira, and...

Kiran Rao.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Diana Penty will co-star with Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy.

Is everyone ready for an encore to the horror comedy Stree?

The original team -- Director Amar Kaushik, Producer Dinesh Vijan, and cast Abhishek Banerjee, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi -- comes together once again for Stree 2.

Huma Qureshi.

A R Rahman.

Guneet Monga with husband Sunny Kapoor.

Directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Kabir Khan.

Shahid Kapoor catches up with Malaika and Zayed Khan.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Nana Patekar will make his OTT debut with Laal Batti, a political thriller directed by Prakash Jha.

Mithila Palkar.

Anil Kapoor and his The Night Manager co-star Sobhita Dhulipala with Harman Baweja.

Amruta Khanvilkar.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitish Tiwari.

Divyanka Tripathi will star in the Web series, The Magic of Shiri.

Jio Studios offers a lot of regional fare too, like Nagraj Manjule's Marathi film, Khashaba.

Kirti Kulhari and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Prateik Babbar escorts Sayani Gupta.

Randeep Hooda will star in the Web series, Inspector Avinash.

Yami Gautam Dhar and Aditya Dhar.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com