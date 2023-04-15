Disha's Hot Palat Moment

Plabita beats the heat... Lisa gets woozy in Ladakh...Shefali shares a flight experience...

Disha Patani gives us a 'palat' and we love it.

Mouni Roy shares a throwback pic with Disha from their US tour and writes, 'But all the best moments become memories... All love err’ything.'

Bikini girl Plabita Borathakur says, 'Garam garam dhoop and thanda thanda paani.'

Raai Laxmi sees red.

Lisa Ray makes a friend in Ladakh and writes, 'Where in the world have I landed? Still a bit woozy from the altitude, but heart expansively, quietly content.'

Namrata Shirodkar is in Baden-Baden, Germany, and she says 'And I'm in my city of joy.'

Aditi Rao Hydari goes desi.

Pranita Subhash explores Tokyo.

Shefali Shah: 'The air hostess sweetly took my breakfast order and suggested I don't keep anything on the side on my seat cause it can slip into the crevices. I've lost many things having not taken the advice in the past. I'm grateful for her kind advice and I did listen. She came back, I thought to reinstate the swallowing capacity of my seat but no.

'She came to appreciate my work and it was so heartwarming and wonderful to hear.

'She left me smiling to return yet again. This time to say, 'Me and the other crew didn't even recognise you. You look so different than you do on screen, but love your work. Smiled and left.

'The 'But' planted a seed of doubt. Don't know if what I saw in her eyes was appreciation, compassion, or sympathy.

'She almost seemed sorry for me. Not saying but meaning 'Must be so deceiving and disappointing to look like someone and be appreciated for it but then in life waking up with your real self'.

'She came back with my breakfast serving me very sweetly. Ever smiling. She wasn't mean at all, she just seemed genuinely concerned at my genetics and awed by my make up and hair artists' magical expertise.

'My appetite had flown out of the sealed window at 1500 feet so I just sat with my coffee thinking maybe she meant I looked different as a character than Shefali does.

'Now that is a compliment. I want to look like a character, become the role I play. Thats my job, and that gives me immense pride. Atleast she left me with a choice of ambiguity. I could fill in the blanks as I wished.

'But trust me this isn't the worst that has been said to me. Some people have been judgemental and even reprimanding like I broke their trust for looking like myself. Like I'd cheated. A product bought online. Ordered something else got something else.

'The most epic one was years ago when one person said, 'TV pe toh achi lagti hai. I wasn't angry I was just amused at this ridiculous lack of decency. I wanted to give a smart one back

'At least I clean up well, what are you going to do with this face you are stuck with, but it didn't seem worth it.

'To just make it clear I don't wake up perfect.

'I'm not a mannequin, nor a painting. I am REAL, as real as one can be.

'I'm reading all your messages, each and every one of them. And thank you for appreciating a just by the way loud thinking I did. And I'm sure the air hostess didn't mean anything but good. I just found it amusing. To each their own.

'Thankuuuuu so so sweet n kind of u all. I feel truly blessed for all the lov ull give me. Truly do.'