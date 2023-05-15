News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Amitabh Takes A Lift From A Stranger

Amitabh Takes A Lift From A Stranger

Source: ANI
May 15, 2023 13:16 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's social media posts are often filled with humour.

On Sunday, the Big B dropped a picture in which he was seen taking a bike ride with a stranger.

In the caption, he wrote, 'Thank you for the ride buddy .. don't know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.'

Grand-daughter Navya Naveli reacted to the post by dropping a laughing emoji in the comments.

 

Mr Bachchan was injured in March while shooting Nag Ashwin's Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Advised bed rest for three weeks, the megastar was restless to get back to work.

Mr Bachchan will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama film Section 84.

Source: ANI
