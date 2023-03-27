Why Amitabh Bachchan Is Restless

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

The process of healing after Amitabh Bachchan’s recent injury on the sets of Nag Ashwin’s Project K in Hyderabad is taking longer than expected.

"Even when the ribs are repaired, he won’t be allowed to shoot for a while," a close friend tells Subhash K Jha.

Of course, Mr Bachchan is raring to get back on his feet.

“He is getting extremely restless. It’s been three weeks since he has been advised complete bedrest. He’s done with his quota of binge-watching and reading. He wants to get back to shooting, which doctors have advised him against,” the family friend reveals.

In an interview in the past, Mr Bachchan had told this writer: 'It is only when I am at work shooting that I feel a complete sense of being alive. There is something about the smell of a studio, the sound of the camera and that magical moment when the director calls, ‘Action’ that is indescribable.'