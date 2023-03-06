Amitabh Bachchan Gets Injured During Shoot

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan was injured while shooting Project K in Hyderabad.

The Big B, who is 80, broke his rib cartilage and is currently resting at home in Mumbai.

'In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain.' Bachchan posted on his blog.

'So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped, postponed for the moment until healing occurs.

'I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around.'

The Big B shares how he plans to use this time.

'Getting time to spend time with Babuji and his genius, his mind, his words and his immense creativity .. the essence of life resides in his writings .. and such a learning and amazed joy to be in his company,' he writes about his father, the legendary poet Harivanshrai Bachchan.

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin and co-stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.