News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move

Arey daro maat, bhaago maat: Modi taunts Rahul over Rae Bareli move

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 03, 2024 13:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Congress' tally in the Lok Sabha polls will be an “all-time low”, as he mocked its leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, “sensing defeat” at Wayanad where he is a sitting MP.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat. Photograph: ANI on X

Addressing a rally in the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, Modi said that if Congress is voted to power, it would “snatch” quotas meant for the Scheduled Caste, Dalits and OBCs and give those to its “jihadi vote bank” to pursue the party's “appeasement politics”.

Modi also slammed the opposition bloc INDIA and Congress for “supporting” the "vote jihad" comments made by a candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP), an ally of the grand old party in Uttar Pradesh.

 

“There is no need for opinion polls or exit polls, as I had talked about their (Congress) defeat long back in Parliament. When their senior leader quit her Lok Sabha seat and entered Parliament through Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, it was evident that they sensed defeat,” Modi said, in an apparent dig at Sonia Gandhi.

"I told you earlier that the shehzaada would start looking for another safe seat for himself, fearing defeat in Wayanad. He was so afraid after losing Amethi in 2019 that he bolted all the way down South, to Wayanad. Now, he has escaped to Raebareli. These people often go around telling people, Daro maat (don't be afraid). It's now my turn to say the same to them -- Arey daro maat, bhaago maat (don't be afraid! don't flee!)," he added.

The prime minister challenged the Congress to give in writing that it will not amend the Constitution to provide reservations based on religion.

“They (Congress and INDIA bloc) have to give a written statement that they will not take away the reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs and give those to their vote bank on the basis of religion,” Modi said.

He also came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging that the party has made Hindus "second-class citizens" in the state.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No Gandhis in Amethi fray for first time in 25 years
No Gandhis in Amethi fray for first time in 25 years
Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Cong's candidate in Amethi?
Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Cong's candidate in Amethi?
Bharat Jodo Yatri: Why I Quit Congress!
Bharat Jodo Yatri: Why I Quit Congress!
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
One of the strongest people I know: Nayar backs Iyer
One of the strongest people I know: Nayar backs Iyer
Still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma
Still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
Ready For Some Dark Love On OTT?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi

Why Rahul opted for Rae Bareli instead of Amethi

Still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma

Still want a Gandhi to contest from Amethi: KL Sharma

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances