Why Is Salman Happy?

Why Is Salman Happy?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 14, 2023 13:24 IST
Huma is in the mood for music... Samantha shares a BTS pic... Shriya takes a flight...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan is in a 'bahut mazaa' mood!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is 'in the mood for music'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha shares a dreamy BTS picture from her coming film Khushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar flashes her pearly whites and writes, 'Smile, You're on Candid Camera!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

After the release of her film Music School, Shriya Saran takes a flight with daughter Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Emraan Hashmi/Instagram

Emraan Hashmi writes, 'Expression says: A whole lot of Intensity, a bit of 'I don't give a F*#K', and a dash of caffeine withdrawal.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Abdu Rozik starts a new restaurant in Mumbai and Farah Khan and her brother Sajid Khan are among its first patrons.

