Watch Hrithik's Riddle Games On OTT

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad isn't the only noise you'll hear on OTT this week.

From Hrithik Roshan's mind games in Vikram Vedha to South Korea's biggest blockbuster of 2023 so far, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

Vikram Vedha

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

At last, Vikram Vedha is ready to stream on OTT.

A crackling Hrithik Roshan and compelling Saif Ali Khan engage in an age-old battle of right and wrong in Pushkar-Gayathri's fiery remake of their Tamil superhit inspired by the Betaal Pachisi mythology.

Thiruvin Kural

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A man with hearing and speech disabilities must protect his hospitalised father while warding off demented goons littering the premise.

Triangle of Sadness

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: English

Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Ruben Ostlund's Oscar-nominated satire ruthlessly rips apart the world of the wealthy but its most talked-about attribute is a 15-minute long vomit scene.

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Michael J Fox's remarkable story of success and survival from an unlikely pop culture icon to his battle with Parkinson's forms the focus of this riveting documentary.

Yaathisai

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Close on the heels of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan comes another slice of fictionalised Chola history that deep dives into the Pandiyan side of the story.

Black Knight

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Set in a dystopian future marked by severe air pollution, the bonding between a knight and the refugee who worships him unravels in this six-part Web series based on a webtoon.

The Point Men

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Catch the biggest hit of South Korea in 2023 so far. What's more, Crash Landing On You heart-throb Hyun Bin slips into the role of a special agent aiding a diplomat's rescue of South Korean tourists caught in a hostage situation in Afghanistan.

Queen Cleopatra

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An up close and personal look into Egypt's last pharaoh, which attracted controversy over its black portrayal of Queen Cleopatra, the docudrama examines the fascinating figure from history over interviews and re-enactments.

Race

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Korean dramas love to tell workplace stories. Once again the genre forms the backdrop of its latest show called Race wherein a fledgling public relations executive tries to find her bearings in a cut-throat industry.

Mars One

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Portuguese (with subtitles)

A middle-class Brazilian family navigates through the setback of a right wing politician elected president in this drama that's all heart and hope.

CSI Sanatan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Resident Sherlock Sanatan is assigned the case of a dead CEO only to unearth a few other mysteries against Aadi Saikumar's keen portrayal.

City on Fire

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

In this eight-part adaptation of Garth Risk Hallberg's novel, a NYU student's death in a Central Park shooting reveals mysterious connections to city-wide fires, downtown music scene and an uptown wealthy family.