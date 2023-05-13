News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ileana Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Ileana Shows Off Her Baby Bump

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 13, 2023 14:44 IST
Karishma, Amyra enjoy a beach holiday... Preity relives her memories...Rajkummar goes to LA...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz, who announced her pregnancy last month, sends us a 'bump alert'!

The picture has been taken by Ileana's BFF and Qaidi Band actor Anya Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna goes on a beach holiday in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur is on a beach holiday too! She's on the Phi Phi island in Thailand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam Kothari/Instagram

Neelam soaks up the sun on the Santa Monica beach and pier in 'bright and sunny California'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta is 'Reliving old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao takes a selfie in Los Angeles.

REDIFF MOVIES
Watch Samantha's Shaakuntalam on OTT
'This is not just a Kerala story, but a Global story'
Tovino Thomas Tells 'Real Kerala Story'
Sidda: Congress's CM post contender with Janata past
Cong hails Bharat Jodo Yatra for Karnataka landslide
BJP has not been able to make the mark: Bommai
'Where do I go now even if I want to return?'
