Ileana Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Karishma, Amyra enjoy a beach holiday... Preity relives her memories...Rajkummar goes to LA...
Ileana D'Cruz, who announced her pregnancy last month, sends us a 'bump alert'!
The picture has been taken by Ileana's BFF and Qaidi Band actor Anya Singh.
Karishma Tanna goes on a beach holiday in the Maldives.
Amyra Dastur is on a beach holiday too! She's on the Phi Phi island in Thailand.
Neelam soaks up the sun on the Santa Monica beach and pier in 'bright and sunny California'.
Preity Zinta is 'Reliving old memories & making new ones. All the action revolves around the kitchen in pahadi homes. Here I’m trying to light the fire & bring the rarely used old school chulha to life.'
Rajkummar Rao takes a selfie in Los Angeles.