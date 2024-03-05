Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

What the photographers miss, the stars make sure to post themselves.

Here's looking at some candid moments from radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani'S pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable moment twinning with daughter Raha.

This is the first time the proud mum has posted a picture of her daughter's face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Yes, stars believe in sharing too! Here, Alia and Kareena Kapoor share a mirror, as they get ready for the various planned events.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shares her fan girl moment with Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jahnvi's forthcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi is expected to highlight the cricket legend's life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal steals a hug with his pretty wife, Katrina Kaif.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor knows just how to light up her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shares a fam jam picture with son Ranbir, daughter-in-law Alia, niece Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa gets a kiss from Shah Rukh Khan and she documents the moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shares a picture with her 'forever favourite' Rani Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a selfie with Rihanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a group picture with Arjun Kapoor, Vicky, Katrina, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.