News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 05, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What the photographers miss, the stars make sure to post themselves.

Here's looking at some candid moments from radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani'S pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt shares an adorable moment twinning with daughter Raha.

This is the first time the proud mum has posted a picture of her daughter's face.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Yes, stars believe in sharing too! Here, Alia and Kareena Kapoor share a mirror, as they get ready for the various planned events.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor shares her fan girl moment with Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jahnvi's forthcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi is expected to highlight the cricket legend's life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal steals a hug with his pretty wife, Katrina Kaif.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor knows just how to light up her Instagram feed.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Kapoor shares a fam jam picture with son Ranbir, daughter-in-law Alia, niece Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaaferi/Instagram

Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa gets a kiss from Shah Rukh Khan and she documents the moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shares a picture with her 'forever favourite' Rani Mukerji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a selfie with Rihanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a group picture with Arjun Kapoor, Vicky, Katrina, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party
Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party
Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To
Star-Studded Party Kareena-Alia Went To
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
SRK, Salman, Aamir Dance To Naatu Naatu
Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?
Why Is This Fine Talent Not Playing The IPL?
Look Who Modi Met!
Look Who Modi Met!
'There was no evidence, no crime...'
'There was no evidence, no crime...'
Calcutta HC judge resigns amid buzz of joining politics
Calcutta HC judge resigns amid buzz of joining politics

More like this

Ranbir Approves Of Ananya-Aditya Romance

Ranbir Approves Of Ananya-Aditya Romance

Kareena-Saif Party With The Ambanis

Kareena-Saif Party With The Ambanis

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances