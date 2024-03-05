Alia's Adorable Moment With Raha

What the photographers miss, the stars make sure to post themselves.
Here's looking at some candid moments from radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani'S pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
Alia Bhatt shares an adorable moment twinning with daughter Raha.
This is the first time the proud mum has posted a picture of her daughter's face.
Yes, stars believe in sharing too! Here, Alia and Kareena Kapoor share a mirror, as they get ready for the various planned events.
Janhvi Kapoor shares her fan girl moment with Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Jahnvi's forthcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi is expected to highlight the cricket legend's life.
Janhvi with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.
Vicky Kaushal steals a hug with his pretty wife, Katrina Kaif.
Shanaya Kapoor knows just how to light up her Instagram feed.
Neetu Kapoor shares a fam jam picture with son Ranbir, daughter-in-law Alia, niece Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.
Jaaved Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa gets a kiss from Shah Rukh Khan and she documents the moment.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shares a picture with her 'forever favourite' Rani Mukerji.
Manushi Chhillar takes a selfie with Rihanna.
Sara Ali Khan shares a group picture with Arjun Kapoor, Vicky, Katrina, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur.