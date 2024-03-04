News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party

Aishwarya, Abhishek Attend Ambani Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 04, 2024 17:15 IST
The star-studded Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani'S pre-wedding festivities spilled over to Day 3, as celebs continued to have a grand time in Jamnagar.

The Gala Night saw stars in traditional wear, and we bring you the highlights.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a goddess as she arrives with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya.

 

 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra complement each perfectly in shades of pink and white on the final day of the celebrations.

Kiara wears a pink-hued sari with a matching, embroidered blouse.

Sidharth wears an embroidered sherwani.

 

Alia Bhatt wears a net lehenga with gold embroidery and sequins. Paired with a matching scallop-edged blouse, she completed the look -- designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla -- with an embroidered net dupatta.

Ranbir Kapoor picks a kurta pajama.

 

Like Ranbir, Shah Rukh Khan opts for an off-white sherwani.

AbRam looks cute in a black sherwani while Gauri Khan wears a heavily embellished blue sharara set.

Akon performed his hit track Chammak Challo from SRK's Ra.One, which brought the star on the dance floor.

Udit Narayan performed some of his chart-buster songs, including Main Yahaan Hoon from Veer-Zaara.

 

Suhana Khan looks elegant in an ivory and gold sari.

 

Salman Khan picks a black sherwani with heavy embroidery.

 

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur continue their twinning tales while Kareena Kapoor opts for a gold Ritu Kumar ensemble.

 

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta and son Abhishek following, as well as...

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Jaya Bachchan.

 

Ananya Panday wears a maroon and mustard-yellow toned lehenga with intricate Gujarati printed motifs on it.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a white embroidered bandhgala coat, over a matching kurta pajama.

 

Madhuri Dixit aces the sari look while Dr Sriram Nene opts for a burgundy sherwani.

 

Sonali Bendre.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita Kapoor and Rashmi Thackeray.

 

Rajinikanth arrives with wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya on Sunday.

While interacting with the media, he said, "The way Nita and Mukesh Ambani conducted the pre-wedding functions is mesmerising. They brought down the Kailasha and Baikuntha to this world. I wish a very, very happy married life to Anant and Radhika."

 

Boney Kapoor.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs: ANI/Twitter

