Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena looks WOW at Alia-Ranbir Wedding

Kareena looks WOW at Alia-Ranbir Wedding

By Rediff Movies
April 14, 2022 16:23 IST
It's Bollywood's biggest wedding this year, and the guest list is as starry as ever.

After dating for five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married on April 14, and the stars filed in to give their blessings.

The wedding is held at Ranbir's home in the Vaastu building in Pali Hill, north west Mumbai.

Please click on the images for a look at the invitees"

 

IMAGE: Alia-Ranbir's wedding theme is reportedly pastel, and the groom's cousin Kareena Kapoor keeps it in mind.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan perfectly complements her in pinks and whites.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Making a pretty picture as she drives in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aarti Shetty drives in.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan can't stop smiling.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wears 'a Mandala skirt, exclusively hand-embroidered with gold mirror zardozi work. A concept crystal and tassel blouse with a cape stole completes the exquisite ensemble,' inform Designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Don't miss Ridhima's neck piece.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia's mother Soni Razdan wears Manish Malhotra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
