Alia-Ranbir Host Mother's Day Party

Film folk celebrate Mother's Day with white parties and heartfelt notes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted their mums Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor on Mother's Day at a white-themed party at their residence.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt was also in attendance.

'Precious moments with my precious ones #happymothersday,' Alia captions the picture.

'My loves Thank you for a wonderful Mothers Day celebration just so warm and fuzzy We feel so pampered and blessed @aliaabhatt @shaheenb #ranbirkapoor Love you all to the moon and back,' Soni replies.

Alia later headed to London for the Gucci Cruise show.

And that, it seems, is Ranbir's look for his epic film, Ramayana, the shoot for which is currently on.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Saba Pataudi shares a picture with mother Sharmila Tagore, brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and sister Soha Ali Khan, and writes, 'Happy Mothers Day! Birthday complete...after we met Ma. And with mother's day...double celebration. To ALL the mothers in the world, Here's wishing YOU all, Abundance patience;) Strength n endurance:) Gratitude and appreciation .....for every day of love and support!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a cute throwback pic with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill with her mother Parminder Kaur Gill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

'Here is me with Amma, my compass and my inspiration. Last pic is small sized me trying to look like her,' says Sobhita Dhulipala, sharing a picture with her mother Santha Kamakshi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh writes a note to her mother Kulwinder kAUR Singh and mother-in-law Pooja Bhagnani: 'Hey Mom and Mom-in-law! I just wanted to take a moment to let you both know how incredibly grateful I am to have you in my life. Seriously, you both have been '' rockstars in my journey.

'Mumma, you've been there for me, guiding me, and supporting me through thick and thin. I honestly don't know how I'd get through each day without you by my side. Your love and support mean the world to me.

'And Mom-in-law, I feel so lucky to have you as a part of my life. From day one, you've made me feel like family and welcomed me with open arms. Your strength and determination inspire me every single day.

'I am truly blessed to have two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother's Day to you both and all supermoms out there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita take mum Sunanda Shetty on a pilgrimage and Shilpa writes, 'At Vaishnodevi with our Devi. Happy Mother's Day ,today, tomorrow and everyday Ma. We will love you and will celebrate you forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

The different moods of Sonali Bendre and her mum Roopsi Bendre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a picture with her mother Hema Malini and writes, 'Happy Mother's Day mamma. I love you Wishing all the lovely mothers a very happy Mother's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a picture with Tanuja and writes, 'Weird moms build character! At least that's what I've heard... don't worry mom.. I will continue with our happy tradition. And, of course, the tradition of laughing our heads off at jokes only you and I get.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

'Happy Mamma's Day to my mamma and all other mammas,' wishes Prajakta Koli sharing a picture with her mother Archana Koli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma twins with her mother Sheila Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana shares a picture with mother Poonam and gets emotional remembering his late father, P Khurana: 'This is our first Mother's Day without papa. But you can be both mama. You've always been a divine feminine. You can also imbibe your masculine. You can be whatever you want to be. #HappyMothersDay.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia with her mother Manpinder Dhupia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, seen here with mum Avinash Sethi, writes, 'Happy Mother's Day to my rainbow and the pot of gold... everything seems beautiful with you in our lives Mama and our OG gangsta Nani. Love you ladies beyond words.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon says a toast to her mother Veena Tandon and mother-in-law Reshma Thadani: 'To the ladies who shaped my life! Happy Mothers Day Moms! Love you'll! @reshma_thadani.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda finds his Happy Place with his mother Asha Hooda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal dedicates her note to mum Raveen Dugal: 'All giggles and all heart. The one whom I can share clothes with, who can smile through my grumpiness, call me out on my stupidity, make me giggle, and giggle with me. The maker of the yummiest dinner rolls full of maa ka pyaar.'

'It's hard to describe a day in my mother's life. She manages to cook up a storm in the kitchen, attend her meetings, flutter through a million social commitments and learn how to play golf at 69!

'If only I had half your energy and enthusiasm, Mother! @dugalraveen. You pretty much hit it out of the park in everything you do (with golf you're still getting there).

'Love you more than I let you know. And thanks for the giggling gene. It's served me well.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'When it comes to you, every day is Mother's Day because I lucked out and how! Thank you for being my biggest strength & support, the most incredible momager and above all my best friend. In good times and bad, you are the one I always turn to & I'm forever grateful for you! You are our whole world Ma.. Love you more than words can say Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mamas out there,' says Sophie Choudry about her mother, Yasmin Choudry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia: 'People celebrate you today, but I celebrate you every day of my life I am blessed to be born as your daughter and could have asked for nothing more @kaushal.dholakia.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur: 'Blessed to be Yours... Love You Maa #happymothersday.'