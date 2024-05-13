'The Purest Love I've Ever Known'

Starry mums celebrate Mother's Day with cute pictures of their children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares a family picture with husbandvNick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Dr Madhu Chopra and says this:

'Happy Mother's Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love, care and protection of a mother and or mother figures.

'I've been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village.

'As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother in law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas

'And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today. Very grateful.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anand Ahuja/Instagram

Anand Ahuja shares a picture of Sonam Kapoor with their son Vayu and makes a beautiful observation, '@sonamkapoor Mama Day x 2... While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about. #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan gets some extra kisses and cuddles from daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh shares a picture with son Zorawar and writes, 'To the most beautiful feeling .. the most precious gift .. being a mother .. happy Mother's Day to all who've been blessed w this joy !'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares pictures with daughter Sappho and writes, 'Mothers are doing a lot, I mean, a lot of caregiving in the first few years of their kids lives, and we rarely get photographed doing it, because the phone is in some cupboard on silent, or our kid needs undivided attention for large parts of the day, or one doesn't think this moment is special cos it's happening all the time, or we're in our pyjamas all unkept and raw, or there's simply nobody around to take the photo.

'Whatever it may be, if you are around a new mother, please take her photo, often -- with her permission of course -- she ought to have these moments documented, witnessed and treasured. And thank you to those who've been around to support me and click me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia shares a picture with her children, Mehr and Guriq.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

'Mother's Day. Father's Birthday. Miss Universe win 24th Anniversary day. the 12th of May! One helluva day!!!! #12thmay,' Lara Dutta, seen here with daughter Shaira, lists the importance of the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray shares a picture with husband Jason Dehni and her twin daughters, Soleil and Sufi, and writes, 'Happy Mother's Day. The purest love I've ever known. The love that brings me to my knees and props me up every single day. It's not pretty, motherhood. But it's pretty perfect in its own way.

'Thank you to my family for bringing me into my hurricane power.

'These were taken in the Loire Valley for a family wedding on a day where the air filled with drifting dandelion puffs and I recalled the best mothering advise I've ever had: Children don't need a perfect mother. They need a happy one.

'I figure the same goes for kids Here's to celebrating the Healing, Nurturing, Wild Feminine aspect of Creation that lives in us all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

Isha Koppikar shares a picture with daughter Rianna and writes, 'As I look at my beautiful daughter Rianna today, I'm reminded of just how much becoming a mother has changed my life in the most incredible way.

'Rianna has brought me more joy than I could have ever imagined. Watching you grow, learn, and experience the world with such wonder and curiosity fills my heart. Being a mother to you my privilege and the greatest blessing.

'On this Mother's Day, I'm also reflecting on the wise guidance my own Amma, has provided over the years. As a child, I didn't fully grasp the sacrifices she made and the unconditional love she showered on me every day. But now that I'm a mother myself, I have a profound appreciation for her strength, patience, and unwavering support.

'Amma always said that raising a child is like tending to a garden -- you nurture them with love, care, and gentle guidance, allowing them to blossom into their own unique selves. Her advice to cherish every moment has never rung truer. Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers out there! Cherish this special day and the incredible children who gave you that sacred title.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan shares a picture with her mother Razia Zafar Khan and son Zehaan and writes, 'Today I write this post for me. Alhamdulillah, firstly I'm truly blessed by the almighty that today I can celebrate Mother's day. To thoroughly enjoying my pregnancy, to be able to work in full force till my 8th month, to painting walls n doors in my 9th month, to having the blessings of two amazing strong mothers before I went into my delivery, to the first time I held my baby boy, to be able to be back at shoot in 4 months of having him, my mommy being the biggest support system through that for me, to be travelling as a new mom and exploring this world with my little human, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah! I celebrate me through my sleepless nights, fatigue, smiles and happy tears.

'Happy first Mother's Day to me, and all the amazing moms I know !'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani shares a picture with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv and writes, 'To the most content most fulfilling most appreciative phase towards our moms. Who leave everything behind for US and we follow their footsteps HappyMothersDaytoUS.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu shares a heartfelt note for her daughter: 'Dearest Nirvana, Celebrating my tenth Mother's Day with you fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude. Each year, you make me feel so cherished and loved beyond measure. Before you, I couldn't imagine this depth of love was possible.

'Being your mom is the greatest delight of my life. Thank you for choosing me to share this journey with you. I love you to the moon and back and look forward to all the wonderful adventures ahead with you. Thalli, you are the Apple of my eye With all my love, always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela /Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan's wife, celebrates her first Mother's Day and writes, 'Thank you for making my life so special Klin Kaara My first Mother's Day the experience is just amazing @shobanakamineni @anushpala missing u & my other 2 babies. Happy first Mother's Day.'