Actors share adorable moments with their mums on Mother's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya Akkineni/Instagram

Naga Chaitanyaand his mum Lakshmi Daggubati celebrate Mother's Day with cake!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiin/Instagram

As does Nithiin and his mum, Laxmi Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash shares a picture with her mum Jayashri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde shares a childhood pic with mum Latha Hegde and writes, 'Happy Mother's Day, mom.. will forever be your trusty sidekick/helper.

'This photo was taken at the opening puja of her 2nd computer data training centre. I watched in awe as she put on her saree every day, gave us an air kiss to make sure we didn't mess her lipstick and then set off to conquer the business. Educate people and be the best boss to over 50 employees.

'Our superwoman, like most mothers, juggling work and home chores like a pro.. Me? I just wanted to be just like mom.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shares a picture with her mom Vinay Aggarwal and writes, 'Happiest Mother's Day my darling mommy @vinayagg2060 love you to the moon and back (scientifically, with all the blood my heart can pump in a lifetime!) so much more love, gratitude and respect for all that you've done for us and still continue to do so.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

Jyotika with her mother Shama Kazi aka Seema Sadanah.

'A mother is the backbone of a family. She can bend over backwards to protect them n yet stand strong as a pillar for them! I call it magic ! Happy Mother's Day to all the strong women out there who give away every piece of theirs, to make the family a whole. As they say, "Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother",' Jyotika writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu shares a picture of wife Namrata Shirodkar and mother Indira Devi and writes, 'Celebrating the two incredible women who have shaped my life with love, strength, and humility... Also wishing a Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful mothers out there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata shares a picture with her children, Gautam and Sitara and writes, 'My greatest joy, captured in a single frame!'