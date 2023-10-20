News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ranbir Gets Into Rama Mode

Ranbir Gets Into Rama Mode

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 20, 2023 10:59 IST
'While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain from drinking and eating meat.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with mum Neetu Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Director Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his film Ramayana will be faithful and controversy-free.

A source in the know tells Subhash K Jha that the cast is being tutored into a "self-restrained lifestyle" during the shooting.

"While Sai Pallavi, who will play Sita, has a clean, controversy-free image, Ranbir Kapoor is a bit more, shall we say, colourful in his conduct," says the source.

 

"While the film will be shot, Ranbir will abstain from drinking and eating meat. These are not things he would avoid just for his public image but also as a dedicated actor, Ranbir wants to feel as pure and clean as Rama. In any case, Ranbir is not into late nights and wild parties."

SUBHASH K JHA
