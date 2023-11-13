Alia-Ranbir At Kareena-Saif's Diwali Party

Step inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's beautiful Diwali, which started with making a rangoli with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.
A grand party followed, in which family and close friends joined in.
How did the day end? Scroll down to see.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan help their sons Taimur and Jeh make rangolis. Oops, did Jeh just step on one? :)
Kareena writes, 'Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli... or Holi.. no idea... but what matters is we had fun... #Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone.'
In the evening, Kareena and Saif invited family and friends over for an intimate gathering. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan bring some Diwali goodies too.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
Kareena welcomes her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor.
Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu.
Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor arrives.
Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor.
Karisma Kapoor.
Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak.
Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra and friends.
Hosts, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Sisters-in-law Kareena and Soha make a cute picture.
Kareena-Saif, Soha-Kunal.
Kareena completes a family portrait with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma.
We don't see Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora in the party but Arjun makes up for it.
A beautiful glimpse of Saba Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.
Kareena struggles to get the perfect family portrait.
'Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture... But nonetheless... Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours,' she writes.