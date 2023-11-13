Alia-Ranbir At Kareena-Saif's Diwali Party

Step inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's beautiful Diwali, which started with making a rangoli with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

A grand party followed, in which family and close friends joined in.

How did the day end? Scroll down to see.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan help their sons Taimur and Jeh make rangolis. Oops, did Jeh just step on one? :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena writes, 'Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli... or Holi.. no idea... but what matters is we had fun... #Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone.'

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

In the evening, Kareena and Saif invited family and friends over for an intimate gathering. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan bring some Diwali goodies too.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena welcomes her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor arrives.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra and friends.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Hosts, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Sisters-in-law Kareena and Soha make a cute picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena-Saif, Soha-Kunal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena completes a family portrait with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

We don't see Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora in the party but Arjun makes up for it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

A beautiful glimpse of Saba Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena struggles to get the perfect family portrait.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture... But nonetheless... Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours,' she writes.