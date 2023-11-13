News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir At Kareena-Saif's Diwali Party

Alia-Ranbir At Kareena-Saif's Diwali Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2023 10:47 IST
Step inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's beautiful Diwali, which started with making a rangoli with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

A grand party followed, in which family and close friends joined in.

How did the day end? Scroll down to see.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan help their sons Taimur and Jeh make rangolis. Oops, did Jeh just step on one? :)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena writes, 'Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli... or Holi.. no idea... but what matters is we had fun... #Let the festivities begin#love and laughter to everyone.'

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

In the evening, Kareena and Saif invited family and friends over for an intimate gathering. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan bring some Diwali goodies too.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena welcomes her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's aunt Neetu Kapoor arrives.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Amrita Arora with Shakeel Ladak.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena's cousin Armaan Jain with wife Anissa Malhotra and friends.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Hosts, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Sisters-in-law Kareena and Soha make a cute picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena-Saif, Soha-Kunal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena completes a family portrait with parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor and sister Karisma.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

We don't see Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora in the party but Arjun makes up for it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

A beautiful glimpse of Saba Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena struggles to get the perfect family portrait.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture... But nonetheless... Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours,' she writes.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
