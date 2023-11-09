News
Sunny Or Disha? Alaya Or Manushi?

Sunny Or Disha? Alaya Or Manushi?

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: November 09, 2023 12:57 IST
Bollywood stars raised the glam quotient at Lifestyle Asia's Diwali party.

Sunny Leone looks stunning.

 

Sunny was accompanied by husband Daniel Weber.

 

Disha Patani always makes the sari look sexy.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh goes green.

 

Manushi Chhillar looks very glamorous in a high slit skirt.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks bright in yellow.

 

Alaya F looks hot.

 

Nimrat Kaur chose an unusual sari.

 

Huma Qureshi glitters in black.

 

Sophie Choudry is the woman in red.

 

Iluia Vantur chose tellow too.

 

Karishma Tanna.

 

Karishma doesn't step out these days without husband Varun Bangera.

 

Mouni Roy, who anchors the new JIO show Treasure Island.

 

Mouni had husband Suraj Nambiar for company.

 

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Surveen Chawla.

 

Kubbra Sait.

 

Saiee Manjekar.

 

Sonnalli Seygall.

 

Sonam.

 

Tulsi and Khushali Kumar.

 

Meezaan.

 

Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
