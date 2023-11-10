Guess Who Turned Up At Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party?

Here's a look at the guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra, who makes sure to give everyone an inside view of the party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ananya puts on a head-turning outfit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kartik Aaryan didn't mind putting up an appearance even though his dating history with Sara and Ananya was an important topic on Koffee With Karan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Can there be a party with Ananya without her 'Night Manager'?

While she didn't confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar did the needful.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

There's the man himself.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

We still don't know what Orry Awatramani does for a living, but yes, he does party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Punit Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra with Bindiya Goswami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Sara's mum Amrita Singh joins in.