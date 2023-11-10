Guess Who Turned Up At Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Party?

Here's a look at the guests.
Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra, who makes sure to give everyone an inside view of the party.
Ananya puts on a head-turning outfit.
Kartik Aaryan didn't mind putting up an appearance even though his dating history with Sara and Ananya was an important topic on Koffee With Karan.
Can there be a party with Ananya without her 'Night Manager'?
While she didn't confirm her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar did the needful.
There's the man himself.
We still don't know what Orry Awatramani does for a living, but yes, he does party.
Punit Malhotra.
Manish Malhotra with Bindiya Goswami.
Sara's mum Amrita Singh joins in.