Nushrratt, Katrina, Huma: Who Shone Best?

Bollywood's ladies take their Diwali style very seriously, and their effort showed -- and how! -- at Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.

Nushrratt Bharuccha lives up to the Orange Is The New Black belief.

Alaya F makes ivory stand out.

Katrina Kaif tries out an understated, elegant, look.

Shriya Saran blows a kiss.

Pooja Hegde shows off her best profile.

Huma Qureshi.

Iulia Vantur.

Rupali Ganguly.

Ekta R Kapoor.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ishaan Khatter.

Saqib Saleem.

Anil Kapoor.

Freddy Daruwala.

Meezaan.

Jackie Shroff.