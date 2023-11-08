News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Nushrratt, Katrina, Huma: Who Shone Best?

Nushrratt, Katrina, Huma: Who Shone Best?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 08, 2023 12:26 IST
Bollywood's ladies take their Diwali style very seriously, and their effort showed -- and how! -- at Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha lives up to the Orange Is The New Black belief.

 

Alaya F makes ivory stand out.

 

Katrina Kaif tries out an understated, elegant, look.

 

Shriya Saran blows a kiss.

 

Pooja Hegde shows off her best profile.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Ekta R Kapoor.

 

Tusshar Kapoor.

 

Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Saqib Saleem.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Freddy Daruwala.

 

Meezaan.

 

Jackie Shroff.

REDIFF MOVIES
