Why Is Salman Wearing Torn Pants?

It's the season for glamorous Diwali parties, and after Manish Malhotra's fashionable bash, Varsha and Producer Ramesh Taurani threw a grand party at their residence.

The guest list is long, and we look at the stars and their Plus Ones.

Salman Khan with the host, Ramesh Taurani,

Student Of The Year co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan catch up.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera.

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Sonali and Sonu Sood.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Govinda brings his family along -- wife Sunita, daughter Namrata and son Harshvardhan.

Archana Puran Singh, Parmeet Sethi with son Ayushmann.

Karuna and David Dhawan.

Pinky and Rakesh Roshan.

The Burmawalla brothers: Abbas, Mustan, Hussain.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.