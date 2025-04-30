Ajay Devgn's Sequel Love

Move over Stallone and Schwarzenegger, Bollywood's beloved brooder has quite a few film franchises to his credit.

With Raid 2, where Ajay Devgn reprises his role as an income tax hawk swooping on a defaulter politician, the actor is hoping to make another successful sequel.

Sukanya Verma looks at his series of sequel love.

Raid

Back in 2018, Devgn received accolades for his rock solid portrayal of a no-nonsense IRS officer in Rajkumar Gupta's levelheaded drama about a single man's takedown on corruption.

Refraining from the usual dishoom dishoom, Raid's biggest USP was its action of brains over brawn.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

It all began with Rohit Shetty's goofy friendship caper where Devgn, along with a bunch of fellow pranksters, find new misadventures to deal with setting the stage for numerous Golmaal movies.

Conning a disabled old couple by pretending to be their foreign-returned grandson sounds terrible but the lads and their laughs ensure it's all hunky dory and happily ever after on screen and at the box office.

Golmaal Returns

Devgn is on the receiving end of a hyper wife suspecting him of an affair in the exaggerated comedy of Shetty's unrelated follow-up.

Throw in his buddies, their personal drama and a mandatory drag dressing scene, Golmaal's low IQ entertainer is ready to roll.

Golmaal 3

Devgn and company, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, enact a Khatta Meetha rehash to power yet another leave-your-brains aside brand of comedy that's high on star power but low on comic punches.

Golmaal Again

Diwali ready audience was happy to lap up the silly humour and spirited plot of Golmaal involving Devgn's usual suspects, a ghostbuster and a friendly ghost looking for justice in Shetty's 'comedy of crackpots'. Brace yourself for a fifth Golmaal, yes?

Singham

Rohit Shetty's remake of Suriya's Tamil blockbuster -- about a daredevil cop not letting corrupt politicians have their way -- turned out to be tailor-made for Devgn's scene-chewing vigour, paving the way for his ambitious cop universe.

Singham Returns

Devgn's hot-headed cop finds new reasons to growl 'Aata Majhi Satakli' in the over-the-top vigilantism of the sequel as the Singham franchise begins to take a life of its own.

Singham Again

While spin-offs like Simmba and Sooryavanshi, featuring cameos from Devgn's OG Bajirao Singham, cumbersomely try to spring new life in a rapidly losing steam, box office moolah generating machine, Singham Again's Ramayana-inspired storytelling earns its place among the shoddiest of 2024.

Drishyam

Another remake, another jackpot, the mantra is not much different for Devgn's Hindi retelling of Mohanlal's critically acclaimed family drama meets murder mystery.

Also, the charm of seeing the actor face-off an actress he shares excellent chemistry with, on and off screen, Tabu adds to the experience.

Drishyam 2

As wanting the sequel, also a remake of Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam original, is, Devgn's alibi-equipped family man going all out to protect his family from harm's way has a fanbase of its own.

No soon did the makers of the source announce their decision to kick start a third movie, Devgn is ready to go on floors with the Hindi version, simply titled Drishyam 3.

De De Pyaar De

Devgn's action hero takes a break to engage in adult relationship tamasha that kickstarts when he brings his much younger girlfriend home to meet his parents, ex-wife and kids causing friction of the soap drama variety. How's that for modern family mockery?

In its sequel De De Pyaar De 2 to release later this year, the focus shifts to the current flame's family and their response to their May-December union.

Son of Sardaar

Inspired by Telugu hit, Maryada Ramanna, Son of Sardaar chronicles the chaos that follows when he falls in love with a girl of a rival clan baying for his blood. The usual masala follows.

Except the sequel -- Son of Sardaar 2 -- Devgn is shooting for will now see Mrunal Thakur stepping in Sonakshi Sinha's shoes quite like Vaani Kapoor taking Ileana D'Cruz's place in Raid 2, proving sequels have little room for leading ladies.