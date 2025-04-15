HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Plush Mumbai Home

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 15, 2025 10:04 IST

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's sprawling bungalow, Shivshakti, in Mumbai's northwest suburb of Juhu, is valued around Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million) and the swanky mansion is airy, modern and yet, homely.

From marble flooring to a private lounge area, big balconies and an elevator, their plush abode screams opulence.

Namrata Thakker gives us a quick tour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

A colourful hanging rug is an innovative way to make a room come alive.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

The white couch perfectly compliments the glossy marble flooring of the living room, making it look classy and elegant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

In another corner of the living room, we love how the Devgns have stuck to the warm, neutral colour palette.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

The cozy dinning space where Kajol and Ajay often host their friends for brunches and dinners.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

The entrance of their residence has a private elevator.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

A separate lounge area with a big screen and chic furniture? Yes, please!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

After a long day's work, all you need is a comfy recliner to chill and relax.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

A spacious balcony with open windows and a lot of greenery is the perfect backdrop to click good pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Ajay and Kajol's residence also has a veranda where they host Diwali parties.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

A stunning spiral wooden staircase with a statement chandelier makes sure you can't look away.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

A corner dedicated to priceless family photographs adds warmth to the space.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Getting ready with a view!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Another balcony, another gorgeous view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
