Partying With Ajay Devgn On A Boat!

Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh are in the mood for Money Money, and Rediff's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar capture the drama.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh at the Raid 2 song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The Mumbai media was in for entertainment and celebration on Tuesday evening, as the makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 launched the film’s party anthem Money Money on a cruise.

The RoRo ferry is not new for Mumbaikars, but it lent itself for a unique setting, as it took the media junket on a round trip from Mumbai to the Mandwa Jetty near Alibaug.

The smiling faces of the staff welcomed everyone aboard the fancy boat, which was stationed at Ferry Wharf AKA Bhau Cha Dhakka at Dockyard Road (the Eastern seafront of the city).

The deck meant for the vehicles was used as the main event area.

Chairs were laid out in front of a makeshift stage surrounded by cut-outs of Raid 2 posters.

A large digital display had Ajay Devgn, Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in their Money Money avatars looking straight at you.

IMAGE: Raj Kumar Gupta, Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Honey Singh at the Raid 2 song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

In tune with the song’s casino setting, a gambling den was put up with games like blackjack, roulette and baccarat for visitors to try their luck.

“We should have more such events. This is alag (different) level,” I overheard someone saying.

Yes, I agreed.

As the sun started setting and the coastal views were getting blurry, a cool breeze brought some respite from the Mumbai summer.

Raid 2 song's Money Money song was blasted from the speakers on loop. The lyrics -- 'Maje ki shuruat ho jaaye, crazy ye raat ho jaaye -- were SO Honey Singh and foreshadowing the events to follow, perhaps?

Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh emerged on the stage.

WATCH: Ajay Devgn on his association with Yo Yo Honey Singh

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

The actor hailed Money Money as a 'mind-blowing song' and called Honey Singh 'the OG'.

“The entire credit for this song goes to Honey. He has done a fantastic job," Ajay said.

Money Money marks Honey's second collaboration with Ajay after over a decade. The duo previously came together for the promotional song Aata Majhi Satakli from Rohit Shetty’s 2014 actioner Singham Returns.

IMAGE: Bhushan Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Honey Singh at the Raid 2 song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

At the event, Honey recalled the incident which made him a 'bigger fan' of Ajay's.

“I was four hours late for the shoot of Aata Majhi Satakli. I thought I would be scolded but Ajay sir met me warmly. He sat with me for some time and was very cool. After that, I became an even bigger fan of his,” Honey said.

While Ajay was mostly aloof, like he usually is, Honey Singh vibed with the audience.

IMAGE: Honey Singh at the Raid 2 song launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The pop star spontaneously broke into dance moves with a media personnel, bringing on the cheers.

WATCH: Yo Yo Honey Singh croons Money Money for the audience

VIDEO: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Raid 2 arrives in cinemas on May 1.