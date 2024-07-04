Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

After being in theatres for seven days, the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD have comfortably gone past that of RRR to emerge as the third highest Week One grosser among dubbed releases.

It would be interesting to see where its lifetime collections finally end up.

Joginder Tuteja draws up a list of the top 10 Week One collections of dubbed south films. Seven among these have enjoyed a score of above Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

Two of them have scored a double century.

KGF: Chapter 2

Box office collection: Rs 254.97 crore/Rs 2.55 billion

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Box office collection: Rs 247 crore/Rs 2.47 billion

Kalki 2898 AD

Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion

RRR

Box office collection: Rs 132.59 crore/Rs 1.33 billion

2.0

Box office collection: Rs 132 crore/Rs 1.32 billion

Saaho

Box office collection: Rs 116.03 crore/Rs 1.16 billion

Salaar

Box office collection: Rs 100 crore/Rs 1 billion

Baahubali: The Beginning

Box office collection: Rs 45 crore/Rs 450 million

Kabali

Box office collection: Rs 28 crore/Rs 280 million

Pushpa

Box office collection: Rs 26.89 crore/Rs 268.9 million

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.