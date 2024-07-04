Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

After being in theatres for seven days, the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD have comfortably gone past that of RRR to emerge as the third highest Week One grosser among dubbed releases.
It would be interesting to see where its lifetime collections finally end up.
Joginder Tuteja draws up a list of the top 10 Week One collections of dubbed south films. Seven among these have enjoyed a score of above Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).
Two of them have scored a double century.
KGF: Chapter 2
Box office collection: Rs 254.97 crore/Rs 2.55 billion
Baahubali: The Conclusion
Box office collection: Rs 247 crore/Rs 2.47 billion
Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion
RRR
Box office collection: Rs 132.59 crore/Rs 1.33 billion
2.0
Box office collection: Rs 132 crore/Rs 1.32 billion
Saaho
Box office collection: Rs 116.03 crore/Rs 1.16 billion
Salaar
Box office collection: Rs 100 crore/Rs 1 billion
Baahubali: The Beginning
Box office collection: Rs 45 crore/Rs 450 million
Kabali
Box office collection: Rs 28 crore/Rs 280 million
Pushpa
Box office collection: Rs 26.89 crore/Rs 268.9 million
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.