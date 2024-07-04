News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

Kalki Breaks RRR's Record

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
July 04, 2024 09:01 IST
After being in theatres for seven days, the Hindi collections of Kalki 2898 AD have comfortably gone past that of RRR to emerge as the third highest Week One grosser among dubbed releases.

It would be interesting to see where its lifetime collections finally end up.

Joginder Tuteja draws up a list of the top 10 Week One collections of dubbed south films. Seven among these have enjoyed a score of above Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion).

Two of them have scored a double century.

 

KGF: Chapter 2
Box office collection: Rs 254.97 crore/Rs 2.55 billion

 

Baahubali: The Conclusion
Box office collection: Rs 247 crore/Rs 2.47 billion

 

Kalki 2898 AD
Box office collection: Rs 150 crore*/Rs 1.5 billion

 

RRR
Box office collection: Rs 132.59 crore/Rs 1.33 billion

 

2.0
Box office collection: Rs 132 crore/Rs 1.32 billion

 

Saaho
Box office collection: Rs 116.03 crore/Rs 1.16 billion

 

Salaar
Box office collection: Rs 100 crore/Rs 1 billion

 

Baahubali: The Beginning
Box office collection: Rs 45 crore/Rs 450 million

 

Kabali
Box office collection: Rs 28 crore/Rs 280 million

 

Pushpa
Box office collection: Rs 26.89 crore/Rs 268.9 million

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
