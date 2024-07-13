News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sachin, Sania, SKY, Pant Bless Anant-Radhika

Sachin, Sania, SKY, Pant Bless Anant-Radhika

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: July 13, 2024 20:23 IST
Tennis queen Sania Mirza looked like a vision as she arrived to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony at the Jio World Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on Friday, July 12.

Other high profile attendees from the sporting world included cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah with their spouses.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and MumbaI Indians' Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene was also one of the many guests at the grand event.

Olympian boxer MC Mary Kom also blessed the newly weds.

IMAGE: Sania Mirza. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olympian MC Mary Kom looks immaculate in an all black number. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Former Mumbai Indians head coach and the franchise's Global Head of Cricket Mahela Jayawardene and his glamourous wife Natasha Makalanda are all smiles. Photograph: ANI

 

IMAGE: A beaming Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar with Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty. Photograph: ANI/X

 

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni with her parents Sakshi and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

