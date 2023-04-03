Aditi Cheers For Rajkummar-Dia

More than a week after its release in theatres, Bheed Director Anubhav Sinha organised a get-together in Mumbai. The cast of the Web series Taj: Divided by Blood mingled with them too.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Anarkali in Taj: Divided by Blood, clarifies that the Web series is not Mughal-e-Azam.

Dia Mirza plays an important part in Bheed.

Kritika Kamra stars in Bheed too.

After looking glamorous the day before, Rajkummar Rao wears a casual look at the Bheed party.

Patralekhaa is among Raj's biggest supporters.

Sayani Gupta, who had an unglamorous role in Sinha's Article 15, looks pretty in a traditional kasavu sari.

Naseeruddin Shah, who plays Akbar on his own terms in Taj, with wife Ratna Pathak Shah.

Taha Shah Badussha plays Naseer's son Murad in Taj.

Pankaj Kapur played a security guard in Bheed.

Anubhav Sinha.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu returned from their Dubai holiday and headed straight to the party circuit.

Shruti Seth with husband Danish Aslam.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who had a powerful role in Article 15.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar