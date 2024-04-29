News
Rediff.com  » News » Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls

Jolt to Congress as Indore candidate joins BJP before polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: April 29, 2024 13:25 IST
Congress nominee from Madhya Pradesh's Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his candidature, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with Congress's Indore candidate Akshay Bam. Photograph: @KailashOnline/X

The Congress had fielded Bam against sitting BJP MP Shankar Lalwani from the Indore Lok Sabha seat, where polling will be held on May 13.

An official confirmed that Bam has withdrawn his candidature.

 

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and state cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in a post on X said Bam was welcome to join the BJP.

"Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam is welcome in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state president VD Sharma," he said in the post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
