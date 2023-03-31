Vaani Gets Ready For Murder!

Ananya can't describe her mood... Soha enjoys a beach day with Inaaya... Ayushmann enjoys the end of spring...
Vaani Kapoor gets ready for her next Web series, under the Yash Raj banner. Mandala Murders will be directed by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2).
'They say it takes a village to support you while you hustle to achieve your highest goals. It couldn't be more true at the moment. @vilasa.life thank you for meeting my nutritional needs so accurately (and keeping it delicious!) while I'm busy multi tasking between work and Neil.'
Ananya Panday feels she 'can't decide my mooood today'.
It's beach day for Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys 'End of spring' with 'Halwa poori. Dhoop chaaon.'
Shanaya Kapoor parties with cousin Khushi Kapoor.
Keerthy Suresh promotes Dasara with Nani.
Dia Mirza celebrates stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi's 14th birthday and writes, 'It's our baby girl's 14th birthday Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. I carry your heart in my heart.'
Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with a romantic picture.
'Finally, together. He got me flowers. I got him whiskey. Happy anniversary to us,' says Tillotama Shome with husband Kunal Ross.