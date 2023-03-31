Vaani Gets Ready For Murder!

Ananya can't describe her mood... Soha enjoys a beach day with Inaaya... Ayushmann enjoys the end of spring...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gets ready for her next Web series, under the Yash Raj banner. Mandala Murders will be directed by Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

'They say it takes a village to support you while you hustle to achieve your highest goals. It couldn't be more true at the moment. @vilasa.life thank you for meeting my nutritional needs so accurately (and keeping it delicious!) while I'm busy multi tasking between work and Neil.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday feels she 'can't decide my mooood today'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

It's beach day for Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys 'End of spring' with 'Halwa poori. Dhoop chaaon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor parties with cousin Khushi Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh promotes Dasara with Nani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza celebrates stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi's 14th birthday and writes, 'It's our baby girl's 14th birthday Sam, may you always know that your safe space is in our arms. We will always love you, protect you and hold you close. Have a magical day and year ahead jaan. I carry your heart in my heart.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty celebrates girlfriend Tania Shroff's birthday with a romantic picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

'Finally, together. He got me flowers. I got him whiskey. Happy anniversary to us,' says Tillotama Shome with husband Kunal Ross.