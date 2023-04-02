Ishita-Vatsal Announce Pregnancy

Ishita Dutta -- Drishyam 2's Anju Salgaonkar -- and her husband Vatsal Sheth, who will be seen in Adipurush next, announced their pregnancy with adorable pictures.

In one of the pictures, we can see Vatsal kissing Ishita's baby bump.

'Baby on Board', Ishita captioned the post.

Fans and film folk wished the happy couple on social media.

'Mubarak ho mere bhai', Shaheer Sheikh commented.

'Wohoooooooooooo..congratulations', Vahbiz Dorabjee commented.

Ishita and Vatsal tied the knot in 2017.

They fell in love during the shoot of the television show, Rishton Ka Saudagar: Baazigar.