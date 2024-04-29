Take A Bow, Cameron Green!

Photograph: BCCI

With only four wickets falling across two innings, the fielders had a quiet day on the field under the scorching Ahmedabad sun.

With the batters taking centre-stage once again, Royal Challengers Bengaluru eased to a nine wicket win over hosts Gujarat Titans at the Modi stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Take a look at the best catches of the GT vs RCB IPL encounter.

Karn Sharma

The Gujarat Titans openers once again endured a tough start with Wriddhiman Saha falling in the very first over.

Swapnil Singh, opening the attack with the new ball, took the pace off on the final ball of the over. Saha trying to lift the length ball over cover gave Karn Sharma a sitter at short third, with the GT opener departing for just five off 4.

Cameron Green

The tallest man on the field, Green pulled off a stunning catch at long on to send Shubman Gill back to the dugout.

With Glenn Maxwell, coming into the attack after the Powerplay, the RCB all-rounder, returning from a break, struck in his very first over.

The length ball drifting wide, saw Gill smash it straight, but flat. Green ran to his left before he pulled off a low diving catch with both hands.

Vijay Shankar

Onto the field as a substitute, Vijay Shankar picked up the only catch of the RCB innings.

With Faf du Plessis off to a fiery start, Sai Kishore came to the hosts' rescue as he bowled a short of length ball and Faf pulled it to the man in the deep, with Shankar taking a couple of steps to his left to take the catch.

GT Vs RCB: Who Took The Best Catch?