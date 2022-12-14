Naseer Won't Play Akbar Like 'Papaji'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Motley Productions/Instagram

Naseeruddin Shah will play Akbar soon.

Jalāl al-Dīn Muḥammad Akbar, the third Mughal emperor, not Mobasher Jawed Akbar, the sometime journalist and sometime minister.

"It's a series called Taj," Naseer tells Subhash K Jha. "It is about Akbar and the battle of succession among his sons. I'm playing Akbar, but not at all like Papaji's (Prithviraj Kapoor in Mughal-e-Azam) version."

Naseer's latest release Maarrich sank without a trace.

Clearly, his talent is not being properly used on the big screen.

Playing Akbar in a Web series might just be the boost his career needs.