Aamir's Unique Mehendi For Ira's Wedding

Get your lowdown on what's going on in the world of Bollywood, right here!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Aamir Khan recreated daughter Ira's tattoo as a mehendi design on his hand during her mehendi ceremony.

Ira shares a beautiful moment from her wedding rituals, writing, 'Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira's January wedding started in Mumbai, shifted to Udaipur, and then returned to the city for one of Bollywoood's biggest parties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ira Khan/Instagram

Ira's love story with Nupur Shikhare began in 2020 when he became her fitness trainer. Read more about their love story here.

***

Samantha-Varun share Citadel update

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Samantha, who will share screen space in the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel, shared their excitement after watching a glimpse of the series.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and Varun examining glimpses of Citadel with the project's team, Directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and Writer Sita R Menon.

She writes, 'Finally, we got to watch something...And we are like.'

After wrapping up the shoot, Samantha penned a lengthy note on by sharing the pictures from the sets: 'And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming @rajanddk @mensit... The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me.'

Samantha called her role in Citadel a 'role of a lifetime'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Citadel is an Indian spinoff of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the Hollywood version, which will have a season two.

***

Kareena's birthday wish for BFF Amrita Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a special birthday post for BFF Amrita Arora.

She uploaded a video featuring memorable moments spent with her 'Amolas' and wrote, 'Happy birthday to the queen of our hearts ...I love you my amolas. Forever and ever and ever ... And happily ever after...Beboo and AMU @amuaroraofficial.'

Amrita replied: 'I love youuuuu.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Amrita's sister Malaika shared a picture from Amrita's birthday celebrations.

'It's ammolassssss bday n we can't stay calm ...... time for our annual squishy squashy huddle @amuaroraofficial,' Malaika captioned the post.

***

Kartik's adorable birthday wish for Katori

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan dropped an adorable birthday wish for his 'bundle of joy', Katori.

He wrote, 'Happy Birthday my bundle of joy. Thank you for coming into my life and making it more playful, joyful and happening. Can't imagine my life without you @katoriaaryan.'

Kartik's love for Katori is well-known, as he often shares 'paw-some' moments with his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is busy shooting for Chandu Champion.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, it is based on a sportsman's real life story and his never giving up spirit.

On his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar.

The untitled film will be directed by Sandeep Modi and is slated to release on August 15, 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, 'An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor.'

Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 and the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.