Your OTT Entertainment This February

February is a slow month when it comes to original Hindi content on OTT.

Just a few coming up, and Joginder Tuteja lists them out.

Miss Perfect

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: February 2

Management consultant Lavanya Tripathi's obsession with cleanliness leads her to get mistaken for a maid.

Directed by Vishwak Khanderao, Miss Perfect is a rom-com Web series starring Lavanya along with Abijeet, Abhigna Vuthaluru, Jhansi and Harshavardhan.

It will be released in seven languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and Marathi.

This is Lavanya's first outing after her marriage to Varun Tej.

Bhakshak

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: February 9

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, is arriving with an original OTT filmm Bhakshak.

Bhumi Pednekar makes her OTT debut, playing a journalist who investigates cases of abuse that are covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar also star.

Aarya Antim Vaar Season 3 - Part 2

Where to watch?Disney + Hotstar

Release date: February 9

Just why do makers allow fragmented release of their Web series?

To break down a season into two parts is counterproductive as it breaks the flow. Even the marketing and promotional campaign appears disjointed.

The third season of Sushmita Sen's Aarya returns with its second part this month.

While Aarya has been fighting the world for her family, this time, the odds are stacked against her and it could just be her 'Antim Vaar'.

Guntur Kaaram

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: February 9

A major disappointment at the box office, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is set to make its digital premiere.

The Telugu film is a regular masala entertainer that doesn't have anything original to offer, and hasn't found much of an audience so far.

Yes, the film did open well due to Mahesh Babu's star presence, but started spiraling downwards soon after.

Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan

Where to watch?ZEE5

Release date: February 9

When Khichdi released back in 2010, it barely did any business at the box office with Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) coming in. So it was surprising to see a sequel been made after more than a decade.

It turned out to an even bigger disappointment as the collections folded up around the Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) mark.

The regular cast of Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and JD Majethia came together along with Pratik Gandhi and Kirti Kulhari, and though there were some funny moments in the film, they were far and few.

Avatar - The Last Airbender

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: February 22

Avatar - The Last Airbender is centered around 12-year-old Aang, the current Avatar and last survivor of his nation, the Air Nomads. He and his friends have to fight to end the Fire Nation's war against the other nations of the world.

Poacher

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: February 23



Richie Mehta's investigative drama series Poacher is a fictional dramatization based on court documents and testimonials.

The events unfolds in the dense forests of Kerala and the urban jungle that is India's capital, New Delhi.

Poacher, starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, is a gripping drama about wildlife crime fighters tracking poachers involved in killing of elephants and the illegal ivory trade.

"I just couldn't believe that these people were running around, sometimes sacrificing their lives, to save animals," Richie Mehta says in this interview.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: February 23

Indrani Mukerjea shocked the world for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, and now, her story will be told in this documentary series.

The documentary promises to cover the sensational murder and Indrani's subsequent arrest in 2015

The series comes months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, Unbroken: The Untold Story.

In the book, Indrani, who is out on bail, recounts her life as well as her six years in prison.

Read more about Indrani's courtroom drama here.