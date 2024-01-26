CoupleGoals From Soha-Kunal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have completed nine years of married life, and they give the world a peek into their marital bliss.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

From unseen wedding pictures, family vacations to goofy moments, the family album is filled with love and happiness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha flaunts her baby bump. Their daughter Inaaya was born in September 2017.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Selfie time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

A memory from a beautiful vacation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

The two actors first met on the sets of their 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge but fell in love later that same year, during the shooting of their film, 99.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Kunal writes, 'Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi @sakpataudi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha and Kunal wed in 2015.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

On the work front, Kunal is making his directorial debut with the comedy-drama, Madgaon Express, which stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and Divyendu. It will release in theatres on March 22.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Here's wishing them a happy anniversary!